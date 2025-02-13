David M. Foulkes elected Chairman of Brunswick Corporation Board of Directors in addition to current CEO Role

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Board of Directors has elected CEO David M. Foulkes as chairman of the board, effective March 1.

Non-Executive Board Chair Nancy E. Cooper will remain on the Brunswick Board and current Board member David E. Everitt will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.

“The Board concluded that combining the Board Chair and CEO role at this point in time is in the best interests of the company to drive execution of our strategic plan and we are pleased to appoint Dave as Brunswick’s Chairman,” said Cooper. During his tenure as CEO, Dave has positioned the Company for sustained growth and resilience, as well as successfully navigating a very dynamic environment. His innovative thinking and proven executional excellence make him the ideal steward to take on the Board Chair position in addition to his role as CEO.”

"I am honored to take on the Board Chair role at Brunswick and want to thank the Board for the confidence they have placed in me," said Foulkes. "I also want to thank Nancy for her outstanding leadership over the past five years as our Board Chair. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board, our outstanding Brunswick leadership team, and our talented global workforce as we continue to chart the exciting future of our company and our industry.”

Foulkes was appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Brunswick Corporation in January 2019. Prior to his CEO role, Foulkes served as President, Brunswick Consumer Solutions as well as Brunswick’s Chief Technology Officer. Foulkes joined Brunswick in 2007 and led Mercury Marine’s product development for ten years as well as leading the Mercury Racing business.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

