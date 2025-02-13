Social Development leads substance abuse and gender-based violence campaign at universities, 12 to 14 Feb

As the new academic year gets underway, the Department of Social Development has joined hands with institutions of higher learning and student organisations across the country to tackle substance abuse and gender-based violence. For many first-year students, the transition from high school to institutions of higher learning can be daunting as they navigate independence and balance the demands of academic and personal life.

Given the high levels of alcohol abuse in South Africa, especially among young people and the intersection between alcohol use and sexual violence institutions of higher learning are not immune because they are a microcosm of a broader society. This is acknowledged by the Council on Higher Education (2019) that calls for institutions of higher learning to be in the forefront of national efforts to curb social injustices and human rights violations. It is in this context that the Department is conducting a nationwide awareness campaign to empower students at institutions of higher learning.

The campaign forms part of prevention measures to implement the National Drug Master Plan and the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. Activities will include screening for drug use, counselling and referrals for further interventions.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the substance abuse and gender-based violence prevention campaign planned as follows:

Sol Plaatjie University, Northern Cape Province

Date: Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Chapel Street and Bultfontein Road, Civic Centre, Sol Plaatjie University in Kimberley

University of Mpumalanga, Siyabuswa Campus

Date: Thursday, 13 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: University of Mpumalanga-Siyabuswa Campus, Bheki Mfundo Drive Siyabuswa

University of Mpumalanga, Mpumalanga Province

Date: Friday, 14 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: University of Mpumalanga, Cnr R40 & D725, Mbombela

