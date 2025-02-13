Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane welcomes breakthrough in Vergenoeg abduction case

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the breakthrough made by the Hawks in the Vergenoeg abduction case, which has brought immense relief and hope to the affected family, the community of Vergenoeg, and the people of the Eastern Cape.

The Premier's remarks come after a 9-year-old girl was kidnapped outside Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats, East London, last Tuesday. Fortunately, the young girl was released in the early hours of Wednesday morning and was reportedly dropped off near Inyibiba police station.



Following a swift and intensive investigation by the Hawks, three suspects aged between 20 and 67 have been arrested and appeared before the East London Magistrate's Court today, facing allegations of kidnapping.

"We commend the Hawks for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is served. The abduction of the Vergenoeg girl sent shockwaves throughout our province, and we are grateful for the progress made in this distressing case," said Premier Mabuyane.

"We applaud the Hawks for their dedication and perseverance in solving this case, and we look forward to seeing justice being served. This breakthrough serves as a testament to the effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies and the importance of collaboration between government, law enforcement, and the community," concluded Premier Mabuyane.

