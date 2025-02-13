Submit Release
Minister Gayton McKenzie hosts Boxing Convention, 20 to 21 Feb

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with Boxing South Africa will on the 20-21 February host a Boxing Convention at International Convention Centre in East London.

The Minister of Sport. Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie in an inaugural meeting with the new Board of Boxing South Africa, appointed on the 19th of December 2024 directed that the Board together with the Deputy Director General of Recreation Development and Sport Promotion to organize a Boxing Convention.

The Boxing Convention that will see key stakeholders in boxing, licenses, sporting experts, researchers and sporting community under one roof to have a dialogue aimed at taking boxing to greater heights.

All categories of boxing licenses will be represented, key figures in South African sport, world champions, boxing legends, prominent sporting personalities, broadcasters and media are expected to grace the event.

Members of the media are invited as follows

Date: 20-21 February 2025
Venue: (East London, ICC) Eastern Cape
Time: 10h00

NB: There is a limited number allocated to media, the allocation will be on first come first served basis.

RSVP:  Mthuthuzeli Nqumba I Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za I Cell: 066 302 5397

For media enquiries: 

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communications and Marketing Department of Sport, Arts and Culture 
Email: zimasaV@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: 072 172 8925

Mr Luthando Zibeko 
Email: Luthando.zibeko@boxingsa.co.za 
Communications & Media Liaison Officer for Boxing South Africa 
Cell: 073 760 8249 (Call & WhatsApp)

