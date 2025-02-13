Defence on handover ceremony of mortal remains of SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in DRC, 13 Feb
The ceremony for the handover of the mortal remains of the SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will be as follows:
Event: Hand-Over Ceremony of Fallen Soldiers and the Memorial Service.
Date: Thursday, 13 February 2025
Venue: Air Force Base Swartkop (Old Johannesburg Road)
Time:
18h00 - hand-over ceremony
19h00 - memorial service
Enquiries:
Mr Siphiwe Dlamini
(Head of Communication)
Cell: 083 410 1257
