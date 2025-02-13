Defence on handover ceremony of mortal remains of SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in DRC, 13 Feb

The ceremony for the handover of the mortal remains of the SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will be as follows:

Event: Hand-Over Ceremony of Fallen Soldiers and the Memorial Service.

Date: Thursday, 13 February 2025

Venue: Air Force Base Swartkop (Old Johannesburg Road)

Time:

18h00 - hand-over ceremony

19h00 - memorial service



All media related enquiries can be directed to the SANDF Media Liaison Office on sandfmedialiaison@gmail.com or mobile number 060 554 8031. Members of the media must take note that accreditation will be closed tonight Wednesday, 12 February 2025 at 21:00.

Enquiries:

Mr Siphiwe Dlamini

(Head of Communication)

Cell: 083 410 1257

