President Cyril Ramaphosa assents to the Plant Health Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assented to the Plant Health Bill which sets out measures to combat plant pests that are of concern to domestic agriculture and may have an impact on South Africa’s ability to export agricultural products.

Among its various impacts, the Bill signed by the President repeals the Agricultural Pests Act of 1983 which up to now regulated the national plant health  (phytosanitary) system.

The new law responds to the concern that the introduction and spread of potentially damaging pests in South Africa could have a significantly negative impact on South African biosecurity, agricultural production and food security as well as on market access.

The Bill provides for phytosanitary measures to prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of regulated pests to safeguard South African agriculture and plant natural resources. It also provides for the control of regulated pests, regulation of the movement of plants, plant products and other regulated articles into, within and out of the Republic.

The law brings South Africa into compliance with the World Trade Organisation Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures as well as the International Plant Protection Convention.

This compliance will support South Africa’s efforts to enter new markets and maintain current export markets, which will have a positive impact on the South African agricultural sector in terms of job creation and sustainable use of land and other natural resources.

