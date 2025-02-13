Automated Parking Management Systems Market Set for 15.1% CAGR Growth, Reaching $5.7 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automated Parking Management Systems Market ," The automated parking management systems market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.Europe is expected to dominate the global automated parking management systems market in 2021 owing to increase in adoption of advanced parking solutions. In addition, market participants from the Europe automated parking management systems market are leveraging investments, acquisition, partnerships with local conveyer providers, and continuous development as strategic to capture the market share in the region. Many residential buildings implement automated parking management systems for security and to overcome the problem of limited parking space.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07109 For instance, in 2021, Laconia Development unveiled the Spire, which is a $350 million, 41-story luxury condominium tower and is situated in Seattle. The tower amenities includes an on-site café, a two-story lobby, co-working spaces, fitness center, private theater, and a clubhouse. The building also has a fully automated parking system. Residents can drive their cars into one of three designated storage bays, from which a computer controlled mechanism automatically parks the cars inside a vehicle storage system. Such initiatives are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period.The growth of the global automated parking management systems market is propelling, due to rise in the number of vehicles globally, increase in demand for green parking solutions, and rise in urbanization. However, high initial investment is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, initiative for smart cities is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the automated parking management systems market size . Owing to government enforced lockdown, activities such as new vehicle manufacturing and sales were hampered. Due to supply-chain disruptions, several automobile manufacturers temporarily suspended the production of vehicles across the globe. For instance, in 2020, global automobiles production recorded a drop of 16% in vehicle production. In addition, in March 2020, in India, Hyundai suspended manufacturing operations at its Chennai facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Several automobile manufacturers faced shortage of components, such as semiconductor chips and others, which further resulted in delay in production of automobiles. For instance, in 2020, Nissan had to halt production for two days at a plant in Japan, which manufactures Serena and X-Trail models due to shortage of automotive parts.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-parking-management-systems-market/purchase-options In addition, during the pandemic period, as the movement of vehicles was restricted along with the other restrictions, cities observed significant reduction in traffic overcrowding. Requirement for parking system declined in several countries, which resulted in decline in the growth of the automated parking management systems market.Moreover, municipalities of several countries across the globe observed reduction in parking demand and revenue. Numerous educational and work institutions, such as colleges and universities have shifted to virtual learning during pandemic, owing to which, parking and other services vanished.However, post-pandemic, people are predicted to utilize their personal vehicles for travel purposes to reduce the risk of being infected with the COVID-19, which is expected to increase the traffic congestion across the globe. This increased traffic congestion is expected to increase the demand for automated parking management systems, which in turn will contribute in the growth of the automated parking management systems market during the forecast period.Furthermore, post-pandemic, numerous key players are focusing on introducing online cashless parking systems to book parking spaces, which will also contribute in the growth of the market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By component, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By platform type, the non-palleted segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By automation level, the fully automated segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end-use, the residential segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07109 Key players operating in the global automated parking management systems market include Amano Corporation, FATA Automation, Fehr Lagerlogistik AG (Skyline Parking), Flowbird, IBM Corporation, Klaus Multiparking GmbH, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Skidata GmbH, Streetline, Inc., Swarco, T2 Systems, Unitronics (1989) (RG) Ltd, Westfalia Technologies Inc., and Xerox Corporation.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck MarketCryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle MarketElectric Vehicle Charger MarketElectric Vehicle Battery Swapping MarketAutomotive Micro Motor Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.