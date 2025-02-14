Companion Animal Diagnostic Services Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Companion Animal Diagnostic Services Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Companion Animal Diagnostic Services Global Market Report, details an industry that will grow from $6.93 billion in 2024 to $7.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The forecasted growth accelerating to $10.39 billion in 2029 reflects a diverse market with a myriad of drivers and trends. Key factors influencing market growth include not only increasing pet ownership but also the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and a demand for preventive healthcare.

Can Increasing Pet Ownership Propel the Growth of Companion Animal Diagnostic Services Market?

Indeed, increasing pet ownership proves to be a significant driving force for the companion animal diagnostic services market. As more individuals seek out the emotional support, mental and physical health benefits, lifestyle choices, and social influences offered by pet companionship, the demand for early detection and accurate diagnosis of health issues for these pets grows. Companion animal diagnostic services bring these critical healthcare necessities to pet ownership, leading to timely treatments and improved pet well-being. Reports from reputable legislative bodies like the UK Parliament demonstrate this trend, noting, for instance, that in April 2023, 53% of UK adults owned a pet, up from 51% in February 2020.

Who Are the Key Players in the Companion Animal Diagnostic Services Market?

Companies playing a pivotal role in this expanding market include Mars Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Zoetis Services LLC, among many others. These key industry players are not just responding to market demand; they're also spearheading innovative solutions. This commitment to innovation is particularly evident in emerging trends such as the adoption of genetic screening tools. Such tools, like the My CatScan 2.0 developed by Neogen Corporation, include non-invasive methods like a cheek swab to identify genetic health conditions and offer tailored insights which aid in making informed decisions for pet health.

How Is the Companion Animal Diagnostic Services Market Segmented?

The companion animal diagnostic services market is segmented in various ways, offering insights into diverse service types and areas. Main types include Point-Of-Care POC and Laboratory-Based services. Animal types segmented are predominantly Dogs, Cats, Horses, among others. Testing categories range from Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Parasitology to Imaging, Molecular Diagnostics, and others. Each of these main segments is further sub-segmented, providing further granularity. For instance, POC includes Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Portable Diagnostic Devices, while Laboratory-Based services combine Clinical Pathology Services, Imaging Services, and Genetic Testing Services.

Regional Insights: Which Region Dominates and Who Are the Fast Movers?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the companion animal diagnostic services market. Yet, in terms of fastest-growing regions, Asia-Pacific leads the way. This report provides comprehensive coverage of the market across all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

