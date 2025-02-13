R3’s Corda leads tokenized RWA market with over $10 billion in on-chain assets and unrivalled industry adoption

R3’s Corda dominates the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market, with over $10 billion in on-chain assets – setting the standard for industry adoption





Trusted by the world’s leading banks, Corda represents the largest ecosystem of live RWA networks, processing over 1 million transactions each day





Client momentum across R3’s digital products suite, supported by regulatory and industry tailwinds, is driving the highest number of live applications in production globally

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3, the financial markets digital solutions provider, announces significant momentum across all its projects, having reached the major milestone of $10 billion in on-chain real-world assets (RWAs) across live Corda-based platforms, with over 1 million transactions processed each day.

Corda-based platforms hold over $10 billion in on-chain RWAs (Source: RWA.xyz + R3]

Following the launch of its new Digital Markets product suite in January 2024, this milestone reflects growing recognition that financial institutions, infrastructure providers, and regulators must prepare themselves for the new digital economy.

Tokenization of RWAs has become an important goal across the G7 and major markets globally, with 50% of institutional investors expressing specific interest in investing in tokenized assets, citing access to new capital and investors, cost savings, and operational efficiencies as key drivers. The RWA market has expanded by 80% over the past two years. This sector is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with Standard Chartered estimating that demand for tokenized RWAs could reach $30.1tn by 2034 .

With over a decade of experience and the most live use cases in regulated financial markets, Corda is the proven infrastructure for powering asset and currency tokenization for governments, central banks, and financial institutions globally. Starting with private networks allowed leading TradFi players to launch and prove the value of this technology. The recent change in US administration and launch of DLT pilot programs globally is perfectly timed to provide the regulatory clarity, collaborative opportunities, and momentum to unite these highly successful networks with the broader public ecosystem to support liquidity and drive broader market adoption. This convergence will make the significant volumes of RWAs tokenized on private chains available on public networks, enabling regulated institutions to leverage the distribution and flexibility of public blockchains while retaining valuable sovereignty and control over the networks they issue onto.

Commenting, David E. Rutter, Founder and CEO of R3, said: “A decade after the birth of the Corda and Ethereum projects, the blockchain industry is now maturing. Throughout this evolution, R3 has remained at the forefront, leading the way in solutions for regulated markets and facilitating trillions in transactions since our inception. With over $10 billion in tokenized RWAs across its live networks, Corda is the backbone of the world’s largest financial-grade blockchain ecosystem. A surge in institutional interest, collaborative activity, and positive regulatory momentum – particularly in the US – positions R3 at a pivotal moment to capitalize on our experience and accomplishments as we continue to strengthen and expand the Corda ecosystem.”

Richard Gendal Brown, Founding CTO of R3, added: “The move towards tokenization is now a reality. The public vs. private blockchain debate has raged for years, but the integration of private networks into regulated markets has opened the door for the next step. Overcoming regulatory hurdles and bringing financial institutions on-chain, R3’s $10 billion milestone signals the convergence of TradFi and DeFi, driven by RWA tokenization. With the most live in-production solutions and the rapidly growing tokenized RWA market on Corda, R3 is ideally positioned to lead this shift, providing the technological foundation for the next evolution of financial markets.”

Contact:

Eterna Partners for R3

r3@eternapartners.com

About R3:

R3 is the leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, digital currencies, and interoperability solutions. R3 supports the world's largest financial institutions and corporates with solutions that progress market digitization.

Corda is an open, permissioned DLT platform powering the tokenization of assets and currencies connecting global markets. Corda enables tokenization with control, providing diverse asset mobility in a secure, trusted environment.

R3 is committed to progressing financial markets by enabling an open, trusted and advanced digital economy for real-world assets.

For further information, please visit www.r3.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01ebd767-0258-4cec-9a0f-672bc27cd26b

R3's private networks dominate the RWA space Corda-based platforms hold over $10 billion in on-chain RWAs (Source: RWA.xyz + R3]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.