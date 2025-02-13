Gig Strategic Appoints Max Mohr as CEO to Drive the Future of Digital Marketing

Gig Strategic appoints Max Mohr as CEO, leveraging his expertise to drive innovation and growth in digital marketing for businesses seeking online success.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gig Strategic , a full-service digital marketing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Mohr as its new Chief Executive Officer. Max has been with Gig Strategic for five years and counting, previously progressing through the roles of Account Manager and Business Development Director. He was the first full-time employee brought on by the founder in 2020, and has been instrumental in the growth of the company over the past few years.Gig Strategic is dedicated to helping local and regional businesses conquer the digital landscape. They help their clients “get digital, get found, and get more customers” through digital marketing strategy. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including website development , search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, and digital advertising. Gig Strategic empowers businesses to enhance their visibility and engagement in the online sphere with customized digital marketing solutions.In today's competitive market, a robust online presence is essential for businesses aiming to reach their target audience effectively. Marketing partners like Gig Strategic are crucial in developing and implementing strategies that drive brand awareness and customer engagement. With expertise in various digital marketing channels, they ensure businesses can navigate the complexities of the online world and achieve sustainable growth.For more information about Gig Strategic and its digital marketing services , visit their website or call (434) 288-3020.About Gig StrategicGig Strategic is a full-service digital marketing company committed to powering small and medium businesses in the digital age. They offer services such as website development, SEO, social media management, and digital advertising. The company provides accessible, accountable, and affordable solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs.Address: 516 Brookway DriveCity: CharlottesvilleState: VirginiaZipcode: 22901

