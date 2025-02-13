PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 13, 2025 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the appointment of Mr. Vince Dizon as Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) We welcome the appointment of Mr. Vince Dizon as the new Secretary of the Department of Transportation. His extensive experience in government, particularly as the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response, will be invaluable in leading the department. We look forward to working with the agency under Secretary Dizon's leadership, particularly in tackling the country's traffic challenges, ensuring safe and efficient transport, and advancing transportation infrastructure which are vital in driving the country's economic progress.

