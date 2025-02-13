PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 13, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DEPED DEPLOYING 15,000 PRINCIPALS THIS YEAR The deployment of more principals is a significant step toward strengthening school management and ensuring that teachers and students receive the support they need. With 24,916—or 55%—of our public schools operating without a principal, these schools miss out on the benefits of strong school-based leadership, which is crucial for improving learner performance. We remain committed to working closely with the Department of Education to ensure that the recruitment and deployment of principals are based on merit and competency, prioritizing schools that have long lacked permanent leadership. It is equally important to establish clear career paths for aspiring school heads and provide continuous training and professional development to equip them for the demands of the role. A well-trained principal can make a huge difference in a school's performance. We must ensure they have the necessary skills and resources to lead effectively.

