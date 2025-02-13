Submit Release
February 13, 2025

Poe on alleged animal abuse in Masbate dog pound

The video of a dog left dead inside a pound in Masbate is deplorable. Those responsible for the neglect and abuse of these animals must be held accountable.

Local government pounds should serve as models of humane animal facilities in their area and must comply with the Animal Welfare Act.

Sadly, as manifested by this incident, wanton neglect is a daily reality for many animals under the care of some barangays.

We reiterate our call for the passage of our bill strengthening the existing law before this Congress ends.

The measure proposes the creation of a badly-needed Animal Welfare Bureau that will serve as the primary guardian of animal welfare across the country, equipped with resources to bring about real change.

Abuse, cruelty, and neglect of animals will no longer be dealt with warnings or mere slap on the wrist, but with swift and severe penalties.

