Global Combustion Controls, Equipment, And Systems Market Growth Drivers, Share, Segments, Trends And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The combustion controls, equipment, and systems market size has been growing strongly in recent years. The current projection estimates robust growth from $141.11 billion in 2024 to $150.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. These figures underline a vibrant and evolving marketplace. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to stringent emission regulations, developments in industrial automation, an escalating need for energy, the increasing construction of thermal power plants, and an intensified focus on energy efficiency.

The market size of combustion controls, equipment, and systems is expected to see a leap in growth over the next decade. It is believed to grow to $190.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. These projections indicate that the combustion controls, equipment, and systems market is likely to thrive considerably within the next decade. This potential growth can be attributed to an acceleration in renewable energy integration, surging demand for natural gas, the enactment of stricter environmental standards, an expansion of smart grid technology, and increasing adoption of IoT.

Indeed, the rise in demand for electricity is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of the combustion controls, equipment, and systems market going forward. A rapidly climbing demand for electricity, fueled by several factors such as population growth, urbanization, economic expansion, and climate change policies, is driving the market forward. Combustion controls, equipment, and systems optimize the efficiency and emissions of power plants, allowing for more reliable and sustainable generation of electricity, thereby aiding the rise in electricity demand. For example, in January 2024, the International Energy Agency IEA, reported that global electricity demand grew by 2.2% in 2023. In the United States, the demand for electricity increased by 2.6% in 2022.

Major companies operating in this market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Emerson Electric Co., Doosan Corporation, Andritz AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Valmet Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, The Babcock & Wilcox Company, Rotork Plc, Zeeco Inc., Cleaver-Brooks Inc., John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, FIVES Group, AEREON S.R.L, Bloom Engineering Company Inc., Callidus Technologies Inc. These players play a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape.

Key market players are directing their focus towards technological advancements, such as monitoring and controlling devices to enhance safety and facilitate seamless integration with their existing systems. These devices continually monitor and tweak combustion parameters in real-time, ensuring efficient and safe operation. For instance, Honeywell, in June 2023, introduced the DG Smart Sensor. This device was designed to optimize combustion systems by improving monitoring and control of low-pressure combustion air and fuel gases. This product aligns with the digital transformation trends of Industry 4.0, enhancing operational efficiency for OEMs, end users, and system integrators.

The combustion controls, equipment, and systems market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Product: Boilers, Systems And Monitoring, Control Instrument

2 By Systems: Process Management Systems, Emission Control Systems

3 By Application: Process Industries, Metallurgy, Refining And Petrochemicals, Cement Industry, Energy And Power, Aerospace And Marine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Boilers: Fire-Tube Boilers, Water-Tube Boilers, Electric Boilers, Condensing Boilers

2 By Systems and Monitoring: Combustion Management Systems, Emission Monitoring Systems, Fuel Management Systems, Safety Shutdown Systems

3 By Control Instrument: Temperature Controllers, Pressure Controllers, Flow Meters, Oxygen Analyzers

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the combustion controls, equipment, and systems market in 2024. The report covers seven geographical regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of the market's regional distribution and growth potential.

