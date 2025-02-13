Company statistics for the whole year and 4th quarter of 2024

MACAU, February 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 4,555 new companies were incorporated in 2024, a decrease of 456 year-on-year. Total value of registered capital of the new companies fell by 37.5% year-on-year to MOP1.03 billion. Number of companies in dissolution was 1,098 in 2024, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP451 million. Number of companies showed a net increase of 3,457, down by 636 year-on-year.

Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services totalled 1,509 and 1,322 respectively in 2024. Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 3,150 new companies (69.2% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000 in 2024, and the corresponding value of capital (MOP81 million) accounted for 7.9% of the total. Meanwhile, 84 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP755 million) made up 73.2% of the total.

Analysed by quarter, number of newly incorporated companies decreased by 9 quarter-on-quarter to 1,125 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, the value of registered capital of the new companies surged by 64.8% quarter-on-quarter to MOP420 million, on account of the establishment of numerous new companies with relatively large capital in industries related to urban cleaning and refuse collection services in response to the public tender issued by the SAR Government for relevant services in the quarter. On the other hand, companies in dissolution totalled 271, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP200 million. Number of companies showed a net increase of 854, down by 46 quarter-on-quarter.

As regards origin of capital of the newly incorporated companies in the fourth quarter, 39.6% came from mainland China (MOP166 million), 31.5% came from Macao (MOP132 million) and 28.3% was from the Hong Kong SAR (MOP119 million). Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area amounted to MOP21 million, of which Zhuhai contributed 55.3%.