Global Cloud Logistics Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are We Seeing a Rapid Surge in the Cloud Logistics Market Size?

Indeed, the growth in the Cloud Logistics market size is surging rapidly from $19.26 billion in 2024 to $21.41 billion in 2025. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. The significant expansion in this market is a direct result of the shifting global business practices towards sustainability, the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, increasing internet penetration, and a rising demand for transparency and visibility throughout the supply chain.

In the coming years, the acceleration in market growth is projected to continue. By 2029, it's expected to reach $32.45 billion at a CAGR of 10.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several impressive advancements in cloud technology, the dynamic integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT with cloud-based logistics platforms, and innovative technology solutions enhancing effective management.

What are the main drivers steering the growth of the Cloud Logistics Market?

A significant driver propelling the Cloud Logistics market is the increasing shift towards e-commerce. E-commerce, involving the online buying and selling of goods and services via digital platforms, is dramatically reshaping consumer behavior. It's providing continuous accessibility, reducing operating costs, offering data-driven insights, and lending scalability and flexibility. In particular, Cloud logistics are enhancing e-commerce by providing real-time visibility, scalability, and streamlined order fulfillment, which, in turn, is improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Reflecting this trend, US retail e-commerce sales hit $291.6 billion in quarter 2 2024, an increase of 1.3% from quarter 1 and a year-on-year rise of 6.7%. These impressive rates of growth reflect the heightened adoption of e-commerce, which is driving an increase in the cloud logistics market.

Which major companies are steering the growth of the Cloud Logistics Market?

Major companies navigating the growth of the cloud logistics market include Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services AWS, International Business Machines Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., among others. These industry titans are focusing on developing data standardization solutions to enhance operational efficiency, interoperability, and streamline communication across supply chain partners.

How is the Cloud Logistics Global Market segmented?

The Cloud Logistics Global market report segments the market by:

- Type: Public, Private, Hybrid, Multi

- Operating System Type: Native, Web-based

- Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises

- Industry Vertical: Retail, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Other Industry Verticals

Furthermore, subsegments include:

- By Public: Shared Infrastructure Solutions, Pay-As-You-Go Services, General Logistics Platforms

- By Private: Dedicated Infrastructure Solutions, Customized Logistics Applications, Enhanced Security Features

- By Hybrid: Combination Of Public And Private Solutions, Flexible Resource Allocation, Cloud Bursting Capabilities

- By Multi: Multi-Cloud Solutions, Cross-Platform Integration, Unified Management Across Different Cloud Providers

What is the geographical coverage of the Cloud Logistics Market?

North America dominated the Cloud Logistics market in 2024. However, the forecast period is expected to see Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. Apart from these regions, the Cloud Logistics Market report also covers Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

