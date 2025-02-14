Top Growth Driver In The Brain Health Devices Market 2025: Rising Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders Drives Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Projected Growth in Brain Health Devices Market?

The brain health devices market is witnessing a robust growth in recent years. The market size is anticipated to escalate from $11.07 billion in 2024 to $11.9 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This considerable market performance is fueled by a rise in neurological disorders, expanding elderly population, increase in the number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, growing patient awareness about neurological diseases, as well as greater support from government entities.

Projections suggest that the brain health devices market size could experience strong escalation in the next few years, potentially reaching $15.73 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%.

Who are the Leading Growth Drivers in the Market?

The key driver for the growth of the brain health devices market is the escalating prevalence of neurological disorders. These disorders affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, causing various cognitive, motor, and sensory dysfunctions. Factors such as an aging population, rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, as well as environmental and lifestyle factors, are contributing to the increasing number of reported cases.

Brain health devices play a crucial role in monitoring brain activity and delivering targeted therapies to manage symptoms, enhance cognitive function, and improve patient outcomes. They are becoming crucial in assisting in the early detection of diseases such as Alzheimer's dementia.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Market?

Top companies operating in the brain health devices market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, electroCore Inc., Masimo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, LivaNova plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cadwell Industries Inc., NeuroSky Inc., Neuropace Inc., Compumedics Limited, Magstim Co. Ltd., Mindmaze SA, Brain Products GmbH, Emotiv Inc., Electrical Geodesics Inc., BrainScope Company Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Bio-Signal Group Corp., Cognionics Inc

What Are The Emerging Trends In The brain health devices Market?

Major companies in the market are focusing on noninvasive and comfortable monitoring solutions such as brain monitoring systems to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and streamline management of neurological conditions. For instance, in November 2022, Neurosteer Inc., a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company, received Food and Drug Administration FDA clearance for its single-channel electroencephalogram EEG brain monitoring platform.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The brain health devices market is extensively segmented:

1 By Device Type: Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Magneto Encephalogram, Computed Tomography, Transcranial Doppler Device, Other Device Types

2 By Procedure: Invasive, Non-Invasive

3 By Application: Sleep Disorders, Accidental Injuries, Alzheimer's Disease, Epilepsy, Stroke, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Homecare Settings, Assisted Living Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegmentation:

1 By Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI: Functional MRI fMRI, Diffusion Tensor Imaging DTI, MRI Spectroscopy

2 By Magnetoencephalogram MEG: Whole-Head MEG Systems, Cooled MEG Systems

3 By Computed Tomography CT: Standard CT Scanners, CT Angiography, High-Resolution CT Scanners

4 By Transcranial Doppler Device: Handheld Transcranial Doppler Devices, Portable Transcranial Doppler Devices

5 By Other Device Types: Electroencephalogram EEG Devices, Positron Emission Tomography PET Scanners, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy NIRS Devices

What is the Regional Analysis Of The Market?

In terms of regional markets, North America was the largest region in the brain health devices market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

