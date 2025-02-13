Orthotic Devices, Casts, and Splints Market Set to Experience Significant Growth to Reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2024

Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market Regional Analysis of Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market

Innovations in orthotics and well-planned reimbursement regulations are expected to drive orthotic devices market growth over the coming years.

Market growth in China is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rising rate of urbanization and government attempts to improve healthcare facilities. ” — Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global orthotic devices, casts, and splints market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2024. The market, valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 3.32 billion by the end of 2024, driven by increasing demand for orthopedic solutions, rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders, and advancements in material technology.Factors such as an aging population, a growing number of sports-related injuries, and a surge in post-surgical rehabilitation cases are fueling the adoption of orthotic devices, casts, and splints. Technological innovations, including 3D printing and lightweight, durable materials, are further enhancing product effectiveness and patient comfort.𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3132303539 With healthcare providers emphasizing non-invasive treatment options and personalized orthotic solutions, the market is poised for continued expansion. Industry players are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to strengthen their market position and cater to evolving consumer needs.As the demand for efficient, patient-friendly orthopedic solutions rises, the orthotic devices, casts, and splints market is set to witness robust growth, shaping the future of rehabilitation and orthopedic care.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The global market for orthotic devices, casts, and splints is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2024, reaching a value of USD 3.32 billion by 2024.• North America holds a leading market share (38% in 2022) driven by factors like senior population growth, rising sports injuries, and increasing musculoskeletal disorders.• Advancements in orthotic technology and supportive reimbursement policies are expected to further propel market growth.• Rising adoption of healthcare coverage, product launches, healthcare infrastructure expansion, and presence of key suppliers are driving the US market.• Availability of skilled professionals, advanced orthotic devices , and patient demand for these products are boosting the US market.• The Chinese market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to urbanization, government healthcare improvements, medical tourism, and rising disposable income.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/orthotic-devices-casts-and-splints-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Limitations in traditional orthotics manufacturing processes mean patients often face long wait times for necessary devices. Consequently, there is a significant emphasis on technological advancements aimed at providing a competitive advantage to providers of orthotic devices, casts, and splints throughout the forecast period.Companies are actively pursuing strategies to enhance production capacity and innovate new products to drive revenue growth. Additionally, they are leveraging partnership strategies such as acquisitions and mergers.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞,• In February 2021, Breg, Inc. introduced Pinnacle and Ascend™, two new lines of spinal orthoses. This launch included 15 new products designed to enhance care for individuals with spinal injuries, while expanding their product offerings.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝• Fillauer LLC• ComfortFit Orthotic Labs Inc.• Hanger Inc.• Amfit Inc.• Ascent Meditech Ltd.• De royal Industries, Inc.• Performance Health Inc.• DJO, LLC• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.• Stryker Corporation• 3M Healthcare𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 & 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁o Plaster Castso Casting Tapeso Cast Cutterso Casting Tools and Accessories𝗦𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 & 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁o Fiberglass Splintso Plaster Splintso Other Splintso Splinting Tools and Accessories𝗢𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀o Functional Orthoticso Accommodative Orthotics𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀o Hospitalso Orthopedic Clinicso Nursing Facilities𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀o Online Saleso Retail Pharmacieso Drug Stores𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia & Pacific• Middle East & Africa (MEA)𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/therapeutic-device 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 & 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/birth-tissue-products-market 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rapid-infuser-market 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 – 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 & 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-cold-laser-therapy-market 𝐔𝐊 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 & 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/uk-cold-laser-therapy-market 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/china-foley-catheter-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 