Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How has the cloud infrastructure service market evolved in recent years and what can we expect in the future?

The global cloud infrastructure service market has seen rapid growth in recent years, swelling from $155.68 billion in 2024 to an expected $184.57 billion in 2025. This indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.6%. The historic urge in the market can be credited to the uptick in mobile and internet-connected device usage, storage needs for burgeoning data, increasing importance of disaster recovery, rapid adoption of virtualization technologies, and growing demand for cloud-based solutions.

What are the future projections for the cloud infrastructure service market?

The cloud infrastructure service market size is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, predicted to reach $361.22 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 18.3%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for AI and machine learning capabilities, the expansion of 5G networks, a surge in big data analytics, the rise of Internet of Things IoT applications, and an increasing emphasis on cybersecurity measures. Looking forward, major trends include growth in edge computing deployments, sustainability and green computing, advancements in AI-driven automation, expansion of cloud-native technologies, and heightened robust cybersecurity solutions.

What drives the market growth?

A key driver of growth in the cloud infrastructure service market is the increasing demand for digital transformation. Digital transformation, powered by a need for businesses to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and remain competitive in a swiftly evolving technological landscape, propels this market forward. Such services enable digital transformation by offering scalable, flexible, and cost-effective resources that support innovation, data management, and seamless integration across digital platforms.

Who are the leading players contributing to the growth of the cloud infrastructure service market?

The leading corporations in the cloud infrastructure service market are AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Salesforce Inc., NEC Corporation, Lumen Technologies, DXC Technology Company, Alibaba Cloud US LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., IONOS Inc., Joyent Inc., Skytap Inc., Zadara Inc., Linode LLC, Cumulus Networks Inc.

What are the emerging trends influencing the market dynamics?

Looking ahead, major companies operating within the market are developing next-generation software-defined storage platforms that enable seamless integration with multi-cloud environments and improve overall performance for enterprise applications. An SDS platform manages storage resources through software, thereby enhancing flexibility, scalability, and automation.

How is the cloud infrastructure service market segmented?

The report segments the cloud infrastructure service market as follows:

1 By Service Type: Compute As A Service, Storage As A Service, Networking As A Service, Other Service Types

2 By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

4 By End-User Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Information Technology IT And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government, Other End-User Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Compute As A Service CaaS: Virtual Machines VMs, Container Services, Serverless Computing, High-Performance Computing HPC

2 By Storage As A Service SaaS: Object Storage, Block Storage, File Storage, Backup And Disaster Recovery Storage

3 By Networking As A Service NaaS: Virtual Private Networks VPNs, Load Balancing Services, Firewall And Security Services, Content Delivery Networks CDNs

4 By Other Service Types: Database As A Service DBaaS, Platform As A Service PaaS, Managed Services, Analytics As A Service AaaS

Which regions have the largest share in the cloud infrastructure service market?

In 2024, North America held the largest regional share of the cloud infrastructure service market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

