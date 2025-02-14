Global Brewer's Spent Grain Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will the Brewer's Spent Grain Market Continue Its Rapid Growth?

The brewer's spent grain market has seen vigorous growth in recent years. With a market size rising from $1.67 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.84 billion in just a year, it displays a striking compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. Factors like the increased use of spent grain as animal feed, improved waste management, and recycling and repurposing material within the agricultural cycle have driven this progressive development.

How Promising Is The Future Market For Brewer's Spent Grain?

The next few years are set to witness a substantial growth trend for the brewer's spent grain market, projected to reach $2.69 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.9%. Anticipated growth factors include an increase in brewing output, the impact of weather conditions and climate change, the costs associated with disposal, and shifts in consumer preferences induced by the growing popularity of beer consumption. Foreseen trends for the forecast period comprise high-value product extraction, waste-to-energy solutions, smart farming, and soil amendment or livestock feed as innovative strategies steadily rise.

What Are the Essential Growth Drivers For the Brewer's Spent Grain Market?

The burgeoning beer consumption appears to be the key growth driver, with beer being an alcoholic drink produced through the fermentation of sugars, typically from grains like barley, wheat, and corn. Various factors have contributed to the rise of beer consumption, such as social and cultural events, economic growth, marketing and promotion, and changing drinking preferences. As beer consumption leads to the production of brewer's spent grain BSG, this byproduct of the brewing process is repurposed for applications like animal feed, biofuels, and food ingredients, making it a valuable asset for breweries.

Who Are the Major Players In the Brewer's Spent Grain Market?

Key industry players making significant strides in the brewer's spent grain market include Heineken N.V., Carlsberg A/S, Bühler AG and CN & Partners AG, Boston Beer Company, Founders Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., New Belgium Brewing Company, Bells Brewery, Yuengling & Son, Inc., Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Lagunitas Brewing Company LLC, Boulevard Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Rogue Farms, Odell Brewing Company, Abita Brewing Company, Alaskan Brewing LLC, Summit Brewing Company, Rise Products Inc, and Leiber GmbH.

What Are the Emerging Trends In the Brewer's Spent Grain Market?

Many prominent companies within the brewer's spent grain market are directing their efforts towards innovative sustainability initiatives, such as reducing waste, and enhancing resource efficiency, in order to create value-added products. A sustainability initiative involves integrating creative methods of reusing or recycling byproducts from brewing. For instance, Heineken France recently launched Project Circle in May 2024, with an aim to boost circularity in brewery operations and bring down carbon emissions substantially.

How Is The Global Brewer's Spent Grain Market Segmented?

- By Type: Wheat, Barley, Rye, Oats, Other Types

- By Application: Animal Feed, Food Products, Biofuel, Other Applications

- By End-User: Breweries, Food Manufacturers, Bioenergy Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

- By Wheat: Soft Red Wheat Spent Grain, Hard Red Wheat Spent Grain

- By Barley: Pale Malt Barley Spent Grain, Roasted Barley Spent Grain

- By Rye: Rye Malt Spent Grain, Dark Rye Spent Grain

- By Oats: Oat Malt Spent Grain, Hulless Oat Spent Grain

- By Other Types: Corn Spent Grain, Sorghum Spent Grain, Mixed Grain Spent Grain

Regional Insights: Europe Leading The Way

In 2024, Europe emerged as the largest region in the brewer's spent grain market. However, the market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

