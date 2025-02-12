MPD Arrests Teenager in Northwest Business Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who robbed a business in Northwest.
On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then stole US currency from the cash register before fleeing the scene.
As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 14-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.
CCN: 25020691
