LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 set to be biggest yet

Release date: 12/02/25

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest LIV Golf event yet, with more than 90,000 tickets sold.

From this Friday through to Sunday, The Grange Golf Club will once again host the world's best golfers in an event that has been crowned the World's Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards two years in a row.

With more capacity than ever before, up to 100,000 people are expected to walk through the gates over the weekend, as hometown heroes Ripper GC look set to defend their victory at the 2024 event.

The world's best men's golfers including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith are set to light up the course over the weekend, playing for a prize purse valued at $25 million USD ($39.7 million AUD)

New to this year's event will be:

Pulsating concerts featuring DOM DOLLA (Friday), The Jungle Giants (Saturday) and Fisher (Sunday) with new larger concert location.

More grandstands and viewing areas adding 1,200 extra seats.

Four additional LED screens, with 22 in total featuring 50% larger screens than last year.

The new Family Fairway on the 6th hole, with activities the kids can enjoy including a kids' DJ, food trucks, mini golf and the RangeGoats GC Petting Zoo.

The new Oasis Fan Village for up to 2,500 people.

New hospitality facilities including Ripper Point on the 14th tee.

The elite tournament will not only deliver incredible action on the course but also shine a global spotlight on South Australia, with a broadcast reach of more than 500 million viewers across 80 territories.

Last year's event contributed $71.1 million to South Australia's economy-up 10% from its inaugural year.

The 2024 tournament drew thousands of visitors, generating over 79,000 visitor nights, with guests staying an average of nearly four nights. More than 40% of ticket holders travelled from outside South Australia, proving the event's massive tourism impact.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

LIV Golf Adelaide will light up South Australia's summer, as the world's best male golfers, their teams, and spectators from across the globe descend on our State this week.

2025 is bigger and better - and more people can be part of what is now a bucket-list event for any sports or events fan.

The buzz around this event cannot be overstated, and it means South Australia is being seen and talked about not just here in Australia, but across the world - and that is the true value of delivering the World's Best Golf event.