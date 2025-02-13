Opportunities open at Seaton redevelopment

Release date: 13/02/25

The third round of sales has now opened for the greater Seaton redevelopment, with the transformation of the suburb in full swing.

Construction is well underway on Stage One, which will see 138 homes delivered, 70 of which will be set aside for both affordable and social housing via a mix of houses and apartments.

Seven vacant land allotments and four house-and-land packages located on Karra Avenue and Matthews Avenue within Stage One have now been released to the market in the third round of sales.

All 36 house-and-land packages and vacant allotments released to date have been sold.

The first houses under construction are almost complete, while critical infrastructure such as stormwater, kerbing and roadworks are nearing completion.

Sales will begin shortly on Stage Two, which includes the areas of Matthews, Lark and Parker Avenues, with civil works to occur in the middle of the year.

Stage Two will include a wider range of housing options including town houses and single storey dwellings.

The Seaton project will deliver 1,450 new homes within the bounds of Frederick Road, Glenburnie Street, West Lakes Boulevard, and Tapleys Hill Road by 2035.

At least 20 per cent of the new homes will be affordable and another 30 per cent will be public housing with a mix of houses and apartments to suit the changing needs of the tenants.

Urban renewal will result in an additional 26,000 sqm of new public parks, in addition to the existing Pedlar Reserve, enhanced streetscapes and a significant increase in the tree canopy.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Seaton is in full swing, with the redevelopment taking shape.

We have the third round of sales now open, with homes in Stage One being built and civil works continuing across the broader area.

The Greater Seaton redevelopment includes public, affordable and market housing, with first homes expected to be complete and ready for new residents by the end of the year.

This is an important urban renewal project which will see 1450 new homes delivered over the next ten years, as well 26,000 square metres of new open space and public parks.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering on the redevelopment of Seaton, with the third round of sales now open to the public.

This is an important project, which is boosting the supply of much needed affordable housing for our local community.

We know that the housing market is under significant pressure, and the Seaton Renewal Project is one of several developments the Government is leading that will help increase supply.