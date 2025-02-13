Don’t let a con man sell you a get-love-quick scheme

Release date: 13/02/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is warning South Australians to be on high alert as Valentines Day approaches - with South Australians losing nearly $2 million to romance scammers last year.

Last year, Australians lost more than $23 million to dating and romance scammers, according to data from the National Anti-Scam Centre’s Scamwatch including more than $1.7 million in losses reported in South Australia.

There were 176 reports made to Scamwatch from South Australians. However, we know that there are likely to be many more as these scams are often underreported.

Romance scammers often profess love and affection very quickly to try to influence their targets often coming up with elaborate stories about why they need money urgently, with the majority of victims contacted via social media.

They may also convince people to take out money for a fake investment, often saying it’s in cryptocurrency.

Practical steps people can take to protect themselves in the world of online dating include:

Before you tell someone you’re interested in them, do a reverse-image search on Google or TinEye. This can help determine if their profile image is legitimate.

Arrange to meet in person in a safe place, or ask to speak via video. If they can’t, it’s a warning sign.

Watch out for any request to send them money through methods such as money order, wire transfer, international funds transfer, pre-loaded cards, or electronic currency, like bitcoin. If you are the victim of a scam, it is difficult to recover money sent through these methods.

If you think you have been scammed, contact your bank or financial institution as soon as possible.

For more information about romance scams, visit cbs.sa.gov.au/romance-scams and to report a scam, go to: https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/report-a-scam

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Looking for love online can make you vulnerable and unfortunately, this is what scammers look for as they seek to gain your trust.

Take things slowly when you meet new people online. Ask lots of questions and watch for things that don’t add up.

If they ask you for money, you should stop contact straight away and get support.

Never send money, card or bank details, personal information or identity documents to someone you only know online, no matter how long you’ve been messaging.