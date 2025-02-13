Emilio M. Justo, M.D. Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Emilio M. Justo International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A globally recognized thought leader, Dr. Justo, delivered the #1 TEDx talk of 2024, The Obsession Advantage to Unprecedented Success, which captivated audiences worldwide and became the most-viewed TEDx presentation of the year. His previous TEDx talk, Delayed Gratification: Your Superpower to Success, combined with his latest, has accumulated over 10 million views, solidifying his influence on a global scale. Further amplifying his message, Dr. Justo authored the #1 Amazon bestseller, “The Power of Pause: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success,” published in June 2024.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly welcomes Dr. Emilio M. Justo , a distinguished medical professional, best-selling author, and globally celebrated TEDx speaker, into its esteemed network of professionals dedicated to innovation, impact, and excellence. By joining the IOFP, Dr. Justo brings his vast knowledge, experience, and passion for transformative leadership to an elite community committed to empowering professionals worldwide. His expertise in vision-driven success and personal development will be valuable to the IOFP’s mission of fostering professional excellence.Dr. Justo’s remarkable journey began as a child when he and his family fled Fidel Castro’s oppressive communist regime in Cuba, seeking freedom and opportunity in the United States. Despite the challenges of immigration and adaptation, Dr. Justo exhibited extraordinary perseverance, becoming a medical doctor at the age of twenty-three. By twenty-seven, he founded the Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center, a testament to his unwavering commitment to self-discipline, resilience, and delayed gratification.“I am honored to be a part of the IOFP, sharing my journey of perseverance as a child and how that experience changed me as a man capable of helping people on a global scale; I look forward to collaborating and sharing my expertise with others ready to take their lives to the next level,” said Dr. Emilio Justo.With over five decades of experience, Dr. Justo serves as a living example that success and abundance are attainable for those who embrace resilience and perseverance. Through his speaking engagements, books, and mentorship, he continues to inspire professionals, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to redefine their paths to achievement.“Dr. Emilio Justo’s journey of resilience, vision, and excellence is truly remarkable. His impact as a speaker thought leader and medical innovator embodies the spirit of the IOFP. We are honored to have him join our community, and we eagerly anticipate the wealth of inspiration he will bring to our community,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.By joining the IOFP, Dr. Justo brings his vast knowledge, experience, and passion for transformative leadership to an elite community committed to empowering professionals worldwide. His expertise in vision-driven success and personal development will serve as a valuable asset to the IOFP’s mission of fostering professional excellence.For more information about Emilio M. Justo, M.D., visit https://dremiliojusto.com About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Emilio M. Justo, M.D. and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

