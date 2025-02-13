Kefir Market is likely to expand US$ 2,475.4 million at 6.4% CAGR by 2028

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global kefir market size was valued at $1,627.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,475.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The conventional segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1009.2% during the forecast period. Also the Europe held a leading position in the global market in 2020.Growth in interest of people towards probiotic drinks and healthy snacks is expected to boost growth of the kefir market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3467 The increase in demand for immunity boosting supplements and healthy lifestyle is influencing the customers towards consumption of kefir products. As the kefir products are rich source of probiotics and nutrients which promotes immunity and health of the consumer. Furthermore, the surge in the population of lactose intolerant customers leads to the further increase in consumption of kefir products. Owing to the fact that the kefir products can be consumed by lactose intolerant customers. As the kefir products are gluten free, contains active probiotic and is good for the digestion. Also the exchange of various food culture and cuisines across the globe is contributing to the increasing awareness of kefir products and its properties which boosts physical health.The global kefir market is segmented into nature, product type, application and source. The nature segmented include organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, the market is classified as flavored and unflavored. Based on the application, market is divided into animal milk, soy milk, coconut milk and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kefir-market/purchase-options The rise in the demand for probiotic drinks and healthy snacks leads to the growth of conventional segments. As the kefir products are rich in nutrition.Region-wise, Europe has gained considerable traction in the kefir market. This growth attributes to fact that there are large number of manufacturers in this region which leads to increase in competition among kefir manufacturers. Consequently, due to taugh competition among manufacturers leads to the availability of best product at a reasonable price.Key players in the global kefir market trends have relied on strategies such as product launch, partnership and business expansion to expand their stance in the global market and to stay relevant to maintain the global kefir market share. The key players in the global kefir industry profiled in the report are Biotiful Dairy Ltd, Danone, Fresh Made Dairy, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Maple Hill Creamery, LLC., Nestlé S.A., Nourish Kefir, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Springfield Creamery, Inc. and Yeo Valley.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3467 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

