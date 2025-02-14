Blood Stream Infection Testing Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Forecasts, and Competitor Analysis

The Business Research Company

The blood stream infection testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

What is the Current Growth Status of the Blood Stream Infection Testing Market?

According to the latest data, the blood stream infection testing market size has seen substantial acceleration in recent years. As per current expectations, it is set to escalate from $7.59 billion in 2024 to $8.49 billion in 2025, running at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9%. This significant growth in the historic period can be contributed to key factors such as a surge in hospital-acquired infections, mounting prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, increased aging population, enhanced healthcare expenditure, and a significant rise in chronic diseases.

What is the Anticipated Growth Trajectory for the Blood Stream Infection Testing Market?

The blood stream infection testing market is projected to continue growing rapidly in the ensuing years. From a calculated wealth of $8.49 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to prosper to $13.19 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. Various factors underpinning this forecasted growth include an increase in demand for rapid diagnostic tests, progressive adoption of molecular diagnostics, a rising focus on personalized medicine, government initiatives for infection control, and a rising prevalence of multi-drug-resistant pathogens. Major trends in this prospective period include a burgeoning use of AI in diagnostic tools, integration of telemedicine with diagnostic services, a rising demand for home-based testing kits, the development of multiplex diagnostic platforms, and a substantial growth in partnerships between diagnostic companies and hospitals.

What are the Major Drivers Promoting the Growth of the Blood Stream Infection Testing Global Market?

The upcoming surge in infectious diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the blood stream infection testing market. Generally, infectious diseases are illnesses instigated by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Infections disease rates are on the rise attributing to an amalgamation of factors such as an increased global travel, urbanization, climate change, antibiotic resistance, and gaps in vaccination coverage. Bloodstream infection testing is fundamental in infectious diseases for diagnosing and identifying pathogens causing sepsis and other severe infections, enabling targeted and effective treatment. For instance, in December 2023, according to the latest World Malaria report published by the World Health Organization WHO, there were 249 million cases of malaria in 2022 compared to 244 million cases in 2021. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 608,000 in 2022 compared to 610,000 in 2021. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the blood stream infection testing market.

Who are the Key Players in the Blood Stream Infection Testing Market?

Major companies operating in the blood stream infection testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, Grifols S.A., Hologic Inc., BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Qiagen N.V., DiaSorin S.p.A., Seegene Inc., Cepheid, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Biocartis NV, T2 Biosystems Inc., Molzym GmbH & Co. KG, Curetis GmbH, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and OpGen Inc.

What are the Recent Developments in the Blood Stream Infection Testing Market?

There is a focus among major companies on developing innovative products, such as blood testing cartridges, to sustain their market position. One recent example is Immunexpress Pty Ltd., an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company. In August 2022, they launched the SeptiCyte RAPID cartridges, an extensive advancement that enhances the accuracy and efficiency of sepsis diagnosis, paving the way for quicker clinical adoption, improving patient care, and reducing healthcare costs.

How is the Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Segmented?

The blood stream infection testing market covered in the report is segmented by:

1 Product Type: Instruments, Reagents And Consumables, and Software And Services

2 Sample Type: Whole Blood, Blood Culture

3 Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Mass Spectroscopy, In Situ Hybridization, Other Technologies

4 End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Laboratory Service Providers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Instruments: Blood Culture Systems, Automated Microbial Identification Systems, and Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

2 By Reagents and Consumables: Blood Culture Media, Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Reagents, and Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits

3 By Software and Services: Laboratory Information Management Systems LIMS, Data Analysis Software, and Maintenance And Support Services

What are the Regional Insights of the Blood Stream Infection Testing Market?

In terms of geographic distribution, North America was the largest region in the blood stream infection testing market in 2024. However, the report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

