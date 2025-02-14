Global Excimer Laser Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The growth momentum of the Excimer Laser market is not anticipated to slow down anytime soon. The market is predicted to rocket to a substantial $1.02 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. Factors contributing to this phenomenal growth include increased demand for non-invasive procedures, a rising aging population, growing demand in healthcare, rising incidence of refractive errors, and an escalating demand for electronic devices. Considerable technological advancements, alongside the adoption of Artificial Intelligence AI, machine learning, smart home devices, and blockchain technology are among the notable trends for the forecast period.

What is propelling the growth of the Excimer Laser market?

The escalating prevalence of eye disorders is a major driving factor for the expanding excimer laser market. The surge in eye disorders is traced back to numerous origins, such as increased screen time, environmental factors, chronic health ailments, a lack of preventive care, and lifestyle factors. Excimer lasers are paramount in reshaping the cornea and correcting vision problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. As per a report by the National Health Services, a US-based government organization, in August 2024, a total of 8,400 low vision assessments were recorded during 2023-24, marking a 3.7% increase from 2022-23.

Which key players are leading the Excimer Laser market?

Numerous major enterprises make up the competitive landscape of the excimer laser market. These include Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon Inc., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Nikon Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Advanced Medical Optics Inc., Lumenis Ltd., SUSS MicroTec SE, Jenoptik AG, LASIK Vision Correction Inc., Gigaphoton Inc., TECHNOLAS Perfect Vision GmbH, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Radiant Dyes Laser & Accessoires GmbH, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, A.R.C. Laser GmbH, FEMTO LASER Inc., WaveLight GmbH, LightMachinery Inc.

What trends are shaping the growth of the Excimer Laser market?

Prominent companies within the Excimer Laser market are stepping up their game through the development of technologically advanced solutions, such as excimer laser platforms. These platforms employ excimer lasers to deliver precise, high-energy ultraviolet light, which can cater to a wide range of applications, including medical procedures, material processing, and scientific research. Innovative leaps such as these function as key factors in propelling the market forward.

How is the Excimer Laser market segmented?

The Excimer Laser market segregates into noble gas, halogen gas, and buffer gas by type of gases. In terms of technology, it categorizes into Excimer Laser Gas Mixture and Excimer Laser Wavelength. As per application, the market segments into photolithography, laser surgery, pulsed laser deposition, laser making of glass and plastic, and pumping of another laser. Lastly, by end-user, it splits into hospitals and clinics, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, and others.

Which region dominates the Excimer Laser market?

In terms of geography, North America held the lion's share of the Excimer Laser market in 2024, closely followed by regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

