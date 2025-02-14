Impact Of Rising Cardiovascular Diseases Leads Industry Growth: The Endovascular Stent Grafts Market 2025

The Business Research Company

Endovascular Stent Grafts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is the Endovascular Stent Grafts Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Factors driving the Endovascular Stent Grafts market growth encompass an upswing in the incidence of aortic aneurysms, the increasing elderly population, and the rise in healthcare spending in developed regions. Other key contributors have been the increase in ambulatory surgical centers and the escalating incidence of chronic disease. We are witnessing an ongoing shift towards minimally invasive procedures which, in combination with increases in vascular diseases including atherosclerosis, and pulmonary embolism, are driving the endovascular stent grafts market size to new heights. Forecasts indicate this upward swing will continue with projected growth to $5.19 billion in 2029, marking a CAGR of 37.6%.

This forecast period of significant growth also sees positive impacts from favorable reimbursement policies and the increase in hospitals alongside a rise in diabetes even amongst younger generations. Key trends during this period integrate artificial intelligence and advanced imaging technologies, along with the development of patient-specific or customizable stent grafts and next-generation tissue-engineered vascular grafts.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20549&type=smp

What Drives The Endovascular stent grafts Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases CVD plays a pivotal role in propelling the endovascular stent graft market forward. CVDs refer to a host of diseases involving the heart or blood vessels which typically increase due to lifestyle choices, medical conditions, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors. Endovascular stent grafts offer a superior solution for treating these diseases by minimizing invasiveness and optimizing patient outcomes. With their ability to reinforce the weakened vessel wall, these grafts prevent rupturing, thereby limiting the risk of life-threatening complications.

Evidence of this escalating CVD trend is evident in the data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. This Australia-based government agency's data indicates that the number of doctor-certified deaths due to coronary heart disease CHD had already increased from 14,100 in 2021 to 14,900 in 2022. This rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases clearly signals a pattern of driving growth in the endovascular stent grafts market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Endovascular stent grafts Market?

The report on the endovascular stent grafts market singles out significant industry players including Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Getinge AB, Cook Group Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Biotronik SE & Co KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Endologix LLC, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lifetech Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates inc., Braile Biomedica, BrosMed Medical BV, Micro Interventional Devices Inc. MID, Lombard Medical Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endovascular-stent-grafts-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Endovascular stent grafts Market?

These industry leaders are focused on staying ahead of the game by developing innovative products such as thoracic aortic stent-graft aimed at enhancing the precision and efficacy of treating thoracic aortic aneurysms and dissections. By focusing on addressing complex anatomical challenges through advanced technology and design improvements, these key players are enabling notably improved patient outcomes.

How Is The Endovascular stent grafts Market Segmented?

A note on market segmentation: The endovascular stent grafts market is segmented by product, raw material, and application with further sub-segments underproduct category.



What is the Regional Analysis Of Endovascular stent grafts Market?

The endovascular stent grafts market was most prominent in North America in 2024. However, other regions discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Neuroendovascular Coil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neuroendovascular-coil-global-market-report

Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-global-market-report

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intracranial-stents-global-market-report

In conclusion, The Business Research Company provides comprehensive data-rich research and insights across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Their vast repository, combined with an optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders can provide the information that companies need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.