Leading Driver In The Biliary Catheters Market 2025: Rising Liver Disease Cases Fuel Growth

The biliary catheters market continues to exhibit robust growth globally, with the market size set to grow from $3.42 billion in 2024 to $3.75 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This strong market performance is driven by a number of factors, including the rise in the incidence of biliary tract diseases, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the rising aging population, growth in liver transplants, and increased healthcare spending.

The global market for biliary catheters is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $5.38 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising number of endoscopic procedures, increasing incidents of biliary illnesses, and a growing emphasis on diagnostic procedures. During this period, the market will be characterized by significant technological advancements, advanced imaging techniques, and the introduction of biodegradable catheters, 3D printing, and smart technologies.

Growth in the incidence of liver diseases is one of the major factors projected to propel the growth of the biliary catheters market in the forecast period. The frequent occurrence of liver diseases is driven by a myriad of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic hepatitis infections, alcohol abuse, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD. Biliary catheters play a vital role in managing complications associated with liver diseases by ensuring proper bile drainage. This helps in reducing symptoms, preventing infections, and protecting liver function. In particular, in 2022, according to the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, a UK-based government organization, the premature mortality rate due to alcoholic liver disease increased to 11.6 per 100,000 population, from 11.5 in 2021. This rising prevalence of liver diseases is projected to further drive the growth of the biliary catheters market.

The biliary catheters market is home to a number of key players including Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, Merit Medical Systems Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., ASAHI INTECC CO. LTD., AngioDynamics Inc., Galt Medical Corp., EndoFlex GmbH, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., M.I. Tech Co. Ltd., Marflow AG, and Navilyst Medical Inc.

Progress in the biliary catheter market can be identified with the development of innovative products featuring advanced coating technologies, such as the TrueGlide hydrophilic coating, which is designed to improve the usability and performance of catheters. Specifically, in June 2024, B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., a US-based medical device company, launched its ACCEL all-purpose and biliary drainage catheters that feature the TrueGlide hydrophilic coating. The catheters are designed to maximize fluid drainage, ensure smooth insertion, enhance patient comfort, and improve clinical outcomes.

The biliary catheters market can be segmented by type, with categories including Multi-Purpose Drainage, Multi-Purpose Drainage Sump Catheter, Biliary Drainage Catheter, Nephrostomy Catheter, Ureteral Stent, and other types. The market is further segmented by application into Thrombectomy, Drainage, Occlusion, Infusion, Aspirating, Dialysis, Diagnostic, Monitoring, Stent Delivery, and Dilatation, and by end user into Clinics, Hospitals, and Other End Users.

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the biliary catheters market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The biliary catheters market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

