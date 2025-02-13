Delivering a Just Transition: Advancing Decent Work, Gender Equality, and Social Protection
Description
The ESCAP-ADB-UNDP Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership provides a platform for delivering knowledge and data to support the region’s effective implementation of the SDGs. Its annual thematic report supports regional dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD), in preparation for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).
This year’s report, titled: "Delivering a Just Transition: Advancing Decent work, Gender Equality, and Social Protection", examines new risks and opportunities of the green and blue transitions for the workforce in terms of productivity, gender equality, and health. It also explores solutions and policy recommendations to support a sustainable transition, ensuring that no one is left behind.
The 60-minute session will consist of a discussion around the report's key learnings by senior representatives from the three partner organizations, followed by a conversation with a diverse panel of experts.
Objectives
The event will bring together a diverse panel of experts to reflect on the insights from the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report and surface examples of innovative solutions and policy responses from across the region to support a just transition of the workforce to more sustainable economies.
Target participants
Policy makers globally; governments in Asia and the Pacific; private sector investors; researchers in academia and think tanks; members of the international development community; ADB Board; Management; and staff.
Resource speakers
- Moderator: Sandy Hanutsaha, radio and TV news presenter
- Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP
- Kanni Wignaraja, United Nations Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific
- Noelle O’Brien, Director, Climate Change, Asian Development Bank
- Cynthia McDougall, Senior Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute, Asia
- David Simmonds, Chair of ESBN Task Force on Energy Transition; Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Governance Officer, CLP Holdings Limited
How to register
- In person by invitation
- Youtube live stream
Costs
Free event
Event organizers / partners
- United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)
- Asian Development Bank (ADB)
- United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.