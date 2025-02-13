Description

The ESCAP-ADB-UNDP Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership provides a platform for delivering knowledge and data to support the region’s effective implementation of the SDGs. Its annual thematic report supports regional dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD), in preparation for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

This year’s report, titled: "Delivering a Just Transition: Advancing Decent work, Gender Equality, and Social Protection", examines new risks and opportunities of the green and blue transitions for the workforce in terms of productivity, gender equality, and health. It also explores solutions and policy recommendations to support a sustainable transition, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The 60-minute session will consist of a discussion around the report's key learnings by senior representatives from the three partner organizations, followed by a conversation with a diverse panel of experts.

Objectives

The event will bring together a diverse panel of experts to reflect on the insights from the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report and surface examples of innovative solutions and policy responses from across the region to support a just transition of the workforce to more sustainable economies.

Target participants

Policy makers globally; governments in Asia and the Pacific; private sector investors; researchers in academia and think tanks; members of the international development community; ADB Board; Management; and staff.

Resource speakers

Moderator: Sandy Hanutsaha , radio and TV news presenter

, radio and TV news presenter Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana , Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Kanni Wignaraja , United Nations Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific

, United Nations Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Noelle O’Brien , Director, Climate Change, Asian Development Bank

, Director, Climate Change, Asian Development Bank Cynthia McDougall , Senior Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute, Asia

, Senior Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute, Asia David Simmonds, Chair of ESBN Task Force on Energy Transition; Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Governance Officer, CLP Holdings Limited

How to register

In person by invitation

Youtube live stream

Costs

Free event

Event organizers / partners