RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist (Director of Marketing)

***RECRUITMENT NOTICE***

POSITION: Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist (Director of Marketing)

OFFICE: Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED)

OPEN: February 10, 2025

CLOSED: Open until filled

GRADE: Excepted Service, Grade 8 (ES-8)

Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) supports the Mayor in planning, supervising, and executing the District of Columbia’s economic development efforts. DMPED aims to create and preserve affordable housing, generate jobs, and increase tax revenue while fostering vibrant neighborhoods, expanding and diversifying the local economy, and providing residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available at dmped.dc.gov.

Position

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) is seeking an experienced and dynamic Director of Marketing to lead and execute strategic marketing initiatives that advance the District’s economic development priorities. Reporting to the Chief of Staff, this critical role focuses on amplifying the visibility of the Bowser Administration’s strategic goals, fostering engagement with key stakeholders, and positioning Washington, DC as a premier destination for business, talent, and investment.

The ideal candidate is a creative and strategic leader with a proven record of designing and implementing successful marketing campaigns. They will have a strong understanding of public-private collaboration and a demonstrated ability to effectively engage stakeholders and communities. The Director of Marketing will work closely with the Director of Communications and other senior agency leaders to provide strategic counsel to the Deputy Mayor, identifying opportunities to enhance economic growth across the District.

In addition, the incumbent will coordinate and collaborate with a range of critical partners, including the Washington DC Economic Partnership, the Federal City Council, Business Improvement Districts, and various District agencies, to ensure alignment and the achievement of shared objectives.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement strategic marketing and stakeholder engagement plans to promote the District's economic development priorities, including business attraction, retention, and tourism, as outlined in the DC Comeback Plan.

Lead branding and public relations initiatives to position Washington, DC as a premier, amenity-rich, international destination for business, talent, and investment.

Collaborate with internal teams and agency leadership to create compelling narratives and campaigns that emphasize the District’s development projects, investment opportunities, incentive programs, and grant offerings.

Oversee the creation, execution, and distribution of marketing materials across digital and traditional channels to engage key audiences, including businesses, investors, residents, and other stakeholders.

Foster and manage relationships with key stakeholders, including government agencies, industry leaders, business improvement districts, and community organizations, to ensure alignment and shared success.

Monitor and analyze market trends, campaign performance, and audience engagement metrics to adjust strategies, optimize outcomes, and report on key performance indicators (KPIs).

Advise the Deputy Mayor and senior leadership on marketing and engagement strategies to identify and promote opportunities for economic growth in the District.

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations, or a related field (Master’s preferred).

A minimum of 7 years of progressive experience in marketing, communications, or public relations, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.

Demonstrated success in developing and executing impactful marketing campaigns, particularly in economic development, government, or related industries.

Expertise in brand management, digital marketing, and public relations to include social media management and website design.

Exceptional communication and storytelling skills, with a proven ability to craft compelling messages for diverse audiences.

Strong ability to foster partnerships across government, private sector, and community organizations.

Analytical mindset with experience measuring campaign performance and return on investment (ROI).

Knowledge of economic development concepts and a passion for urban development and community engagement.

Proven leadership skills with experience managing cross-functional teams and coordinating with multiple agencies.

Salary

This position is classified as ES8 under the District government’s excepted service salary scale, with a salary range of $106,497 to $159,547. The final salary will be determined based on factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and the organizational structure of the agency. This is an Excepted Service position. Selected candidate must be a District resident or establish residency within 180 days of hire.

Application Process:

To apply, please visit the Mayor’s Office of Talent Appointments website. Interested applicants are encouraged to click here to apply for the position.