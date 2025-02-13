Trumpeter David Longoria Wins Grammy Award After Two Nominations

Trumpeter David Longoria wins Grammy

Two Time Grammy Nominee Takes Home The Grammy Over John Legend, Alice Cooper, Run DMC

Winning my first Grammy alongside such an incredible group of artists is truly humbling. Music is my way of connecting with people, and this is a testament to the power of perseverance.” — David Longoria

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed trumpeter and composer David Longoria has been awarded his first Grammy Award for his contributions to Brillo Brillo!, the latest album by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band. The honor was announced at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025, marking a career milestone for Longoria, who has been previously nominated twice as an artist.The competition in this category was especially fierce, with nominees including John Legend, Alice Cooper, Slash, Run DMC (Rock For Children), Lucy Kalantari, and Divinity Roxx. Longoria, who has collaborated with Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band for over 12 years, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition."Winning my first Grammy alongside such an incredible group of artists is truly humbling," said Longoria. "Music has always been my way of connecting with people, and this award is a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity."Expanding Musical Horizons in 2025David Longoria is set to bring his signature sound to audiences worldwide throughout 2025, performing solo concerts with his band and dancers. Many of his live performances will feature local students joining him on stage to sing his inspirational song "We Are One", a unity anthem recorded with 750 artists from various musical backgrounds. The track, available on all digital streaming platforms, includes contributions from The Coasters, The Platters, Dazz Band, Barbara Morrison, Maria Conchita Alonso, Promise Marks, Dawnn Lewis, Corey Feldman, Brenda Holloway, and many more.New PBS TV Special in the WorksBuilding on the success of his previous PBS TV Special, Longoria is set to film a new televised concert event this summer. The upcoming special will feature guest artists from multiple genres, continuing his tradition of blending energetic Latin, jazz, and contemporary influences. His first special, centered around his acclaimed album Baila!, featured performances by Jimena, rapper 5 Star, April Diamond, Chris Standring, Juliet B Rock, and Therese Neaime.For tour dates, upcoming projects, and the latest news, visit DavidLongoria.com.Media Contact:Kelly Greene Del Oro Music Publicity kelly@deloromusic.com |818.371.453| davidlongoria.com

