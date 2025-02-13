Erich Rohr selected Patrol Agent in Charge of Rangeley Station

Rangeley, MAINE - The United States Border Patrol has selected Erich Rohr as the new Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of Rangeley Station. PAIC Rohr began his career with the US Border Patrol in January 1997, as a member of Class 464.



PAIC Rohr’s first duty station was in McAllen, Texas where he also served as a Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and as a member of the All-Terrain Vehicle Unit. In 2008, PAIC Rohr transferred to Jackman, Maine, and served as a Border Patrol Agent, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, and Acting Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge (DPAIC). In 2017, PAIC Rohr accepted a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent-Resident Agent position in Grand Marais, Minnesota. He, and his team, worked out of the Ely Post and patrolled the vast wilderness of the Superior National Forest along the international border with Canada. PAIC Rohr also served as the Acting PAIC of Grand Marais Station for an extended time. In 2024, PAIC Rohr accepted a DPAIC position in Rangeley, Maine.



PAIC Rohr has completed multiple operational details to San Diego, Tucson, and Rio Grande Valley Sectors during times of increased cross-border activity. He has also completed significant assignments to the USBP Academy as a Firearms Instructor, the National Targeting Center as a Targeting Analyst, the Movement Coordination Cell within USBP Headquarters, and the Fentanyl Campaign Directorate reporting to the Customs and Border Protection Commissioner’s Office.



Before starting his career with the USBP, PAIC Rohr proudly served as a Military Policeman with the United States Marine Corps.



The Rangeley Station area of responsibility (AOR) is 81 miles of land border between the United States and Canada. The Rangeley Station AOR borders Jackman Station on the east and New Hampshire on the west. Most areas are remote, heavily wooded, and comprised of numerous mountains.

