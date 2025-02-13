Global Entry Cards Now Accepted at the Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry for U.S. Bound Travelers
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Buffalo Field Office is announcing that our Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry will now be accepting both Nexus and Global Entry Card holders, for United States bound travel.
Previously, the Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry crossing was a Nexus Card only crossing. However, starting today we are accepting both Nexus and Global Entry Cards. If you are interested in learning more about our Global Entry program and/or CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs, to include the Nexus program, you can follow the corresponding links to sign up and take advantage of crossing at our Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry.
For more updates on CBP and the Trusted Traveler Programs, please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo.
