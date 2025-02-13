Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,023 in the last 365 days.

Global Entry Cards Now Accepted at the Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry for U.S. Bound Travelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Buffalo Field Office is announcing that our Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry will now be accepting both Nexus and Global Entry Card holders, for United States bound travel.

Trusted Traveler Program - Global Entry.

Previously, the Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry crossing was a Nexus Card only crossing. However, starting today we are accepting both Nexus and Global Entry Cards. If you are interested in learning more about our Global Entry program and/or CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs, to include the Nexus program, you can follow the corresponding links to sign up and take advantage of crossing at our Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry.

For more updates on CBP and the Trusted Traveler Programs, please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Entry Cards Now Accepted at the Whirlpool Bridge Port of Entry for U.S. Bound Travelers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more