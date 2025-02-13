Seattle CBP officers seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl
SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized a shipment of more than 1 pound of fentanyl Feb. 6.
CBP officers seized the fentanyl during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Upon opening one of the targeted packages that originated in Canada, CBP officers discovered a brown rock-like substance in plastic bags. Further testing determined the substance contained fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic drug that plagues our communities,” said Rene Ortega, Area Port Director – Seattle. “CBP uses a variety of techniques to keep our nation safe. Targeted operations in shipping facilities help keep dangerous narcotics and synthetic drugs off our streets and out of our communities.”
