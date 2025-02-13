Seattle CBP officers seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl

SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized a shipment of more than 1 pound of fentanyl Feb. 6.

CBP officers assigned to the Area Port of Seattle seized more than 1 pound of fentanyl.

CBP officers seized the fentanyl during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Upon opening one of the targeted packages that originated in Canada, CBP officers discovered a brown rock-like substance in plastic bags. Further testing determined the substance contained fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic drug that plagues our communities,” said Rene Ortega, Area Port Director – Seattle. “CBP uses a variety of techniques to keep our nation safe. Targeted operations in shipping facilities help keep dangerous narcotics and synthetic drugs off our streets and out of our communities.”

CBP is the largest U.S. law enforcement agency and is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs from entering the country, thereby preventing these deadly substances from taking the lives of our friends, family, colleagues, and community members.