Air and Marine Operations Intercepts Maritime Smuggling Attempt Off Florida Coast

MIAMI — On February 11, 2025, Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, intercepted a maritime smuggling attempt off the coast of Florida, preventing the unlawful entry of 13 illegal aliens.

Miami Marine Interdiction Agents stop a vessel of the coast of Florida with individuals on board attempting to illegally enter the United States.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Marine Interdiction Agents with the Miami Marine Unit identified a suspicious vessel operating without navigation lights. When agents attempted to stop the vessel, the operator failed to comply. Agents initiated the Small Boat Interdiction Program (SBIP), deploying one marine warning round, which prompted the vessel to stop.

The vessel, described as a blue, single-engine 18-foot center console, was operated by an adult male Bahamian national. Agents boarded the vessel and discovered 12 individuals onboard attempting to illegally enter the United States.

During the transfer of individuals off the vessel, one woman became unresponsive and was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The remaining individuals were safely transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous for repatriation to their country of origin.

