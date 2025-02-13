James F. Trainor Jr. selected Patrol Agent in Charge of Calais Station

Calais, MAINE - The United States Border Patrol has selected James F. Trainor as the new Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of Calais Station. PAIC Trainor began his career with the US Border Patrol on March 2, 1997, as a member of Class 332.



PAIC Trainor’s first assignment was at the El Paso Station, within the El Paso Sector. In 2003, he transferred to the Calais Border Patrol Station and was promoted to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent (SBPA) in April 2007. In March of 2011, PAIC Trainor was once again promoted, this time to the position of Assistant Patrol Agent in Charge at the Calais Station which was later realigned to the position of Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge.



Before joining the U.S. Border Patrol, PAIC Trainor attended Westfield State College in Massachusetts where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.



The Calais Station area of responsibility (AOR) covers 68.2 miles of international border with Canada and approximately 196.6 statute miles of coastline, covering 5,316.3 square miles. The AOR stretches from Vanceboro, Maine in the north to the mouth of the Penobscot River at Bucksport in the south. The terrain is heavily forested, comprised of swamps, hills, and a jagged coastline with up to 28-foot tide changes.



"Agent James Trainor has demonstrated consistent excellence throughout his career in the Border Patrol,” said Juan Bernal, Chief of Border Patrol’s Houlton Sector. “The position of Patrol Agent in Charge is a critical command position overseeing all operational aspects of its respective station. The people of Maine are fortunate to have someone who has risen through the ranks within Houlton Sector and knows the local community. I do not doubt that Agent Trainor will thrive in this position."



The Houlton Sector anchors the northeastern corner of our country's border with Canada and encompasses the entire State of Maine.

