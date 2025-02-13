Applied Minerals, Inc. Introduce its HP30-BP™ Masterbatch for Biopolymers

A Nucleating Agent Masterbatch for PLA, PHA and PBAT Compounds and Composites

EUREKA, UT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Minerals, Inc. announces the introduction of its HP30-BP nucleating agent masterbatch, engineered specifically for biopolymer-based compounds and composites. The HP30-BP masterbatch, jointly developed by Applied Minerals, Inc. and Addisperse Inc. of Bensalem, PA, utilizes a special grade of Applied Minerals’ DRAGONITE-HP® additive.

HP30-BP is recommended for use in PLA, PHA, and PBAT biopolymer-based compounds and composites. The addition of 2% by weight of HP30-BP has been shown to maximize crystallinity (Tc) above 45%, improving product dimensional stability, reducing warpage and significantly decreasing cycle time during injection molding.

Samples of the HP30-BP additive masterbatch are available for evaluation.

