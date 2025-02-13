NYC Auto Accident Lawyer Discuss the Most Common Causes of Car Accidents in New York City

Learn the top five causes of car accidents in New York City.

New York City, NY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In New York City, car accidents happen for various reasons, but some causes are more common than others. Jonathan C. Reiter, an NYC auto accident lawyer, discussed in a published resource the most common causes of auto accident cases they frequently handle in their law firm.

Mr. Reiter started by mentioning the top five common causes.

"Based on our data, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, fatigued driving, and defective car parts are the top five most common causes of car accidents here in New York City," shared attorney Reiter.

According to attorney Reiter, New Yorkers who drive too fast have contributed significantly to the city's accident statistics. He then discussed two reasons distracted driving is among the most common causes of auto accidents in New York City.

"While cell phones have become a major factor in distracted driving crashes, sometimes drivers dealing with children in the backseat, eating or changing radio stations is one reason they get distracted," he shared.

Attorney Reiter proceeded to explain how impaired and tired driving happens.

"Most people think of drunk driving impairments, but some drivers cause accidents after taking drugs, either legal prescription medication or illicit substances," he shared. "On the other hand, asleep-at-the-wheel accidents can be challenging to prove, but our firm has successfully obtained compensation for such cases," he added.

The last cause was defective car parts; attorney Reiter explained how this happens.

"From defective airbags and seat belts to problems with acceleration and ignition switches, auto defects can cause catastrophic car wrecks in New York," he explained.

Attorney Reiter encourages individuals injured after a car accident in New York to seek legal help immediately.

