HostColor Announces New AMD Dedicated Server Infrastructure Options

HostColor.com (HC) announced new AMD-based dedicated server configurations suitable for AI and other high performance computing projects.

New York, New York, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized provider of dedicated cloud infrastructure services and MSP, today announced the continued expansion of its AMD dedicated server portfolio. The new bare-metal configurations feature the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and 7950X3D processors, as well as the AMD Epyc 7543 and 7543P, AMD Epyc 9354P, AMD Epyc 9274F, AMD Epyc 9374F, AMD Epyc 9275F, AMD Epyc 9355P, and AMD Epyc 9575F high performance computing (HPC) processors.

These high-performance AMD-powered servers are capable of handling large datasets and are well-suited for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, extensive and complex database management requiring installed data processing, and various HPC workloads.

HostColor customers who require bare metal servers with AMD processors can take advantage of unlimited data transfer and avoid being charged for outbound Internet traffic. In contrast to major hyperscale clouds, HC provides both cloud and bare metal infrastructure with unmetered bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer quotas up to the full capacity of the Internet connection.

AMD-based server configurations are available in a number of Edge data center locations, including Ashburn, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. Customers can customize their server configurations with IPv4 and IPv6 address space and choose a network service between metered data transfer, measured in terabytes (TB) transferred per month, or unmetered bandwidth ports with bandwidth allocations ranging from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.

A key benefit for HC customers is the ability to choose cloud infrastructure and AMD processor-based bare metal servers with unmetered bandwidth allocation and unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the Internet connection port.Compared to the infrastructure offered by the major hyperscale clouds, the HC dedicated cloud hosting and Bare Metal offerings save an enormous amount of financial resources. HostColor does not charge its customers for Internet traffic, IOPS, DNS queries, DNS zones, Internet traffic zones, or technical support of the infrastructure.

All HC AMD-based server configurations provide customers with enterprise cloud computing and virtualization options and are compatible with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other major cloud providers.

During the previous expansion of HostColor's bare metal infrastructure service portfolio, the company made available server configurations based on AMD Ryzen 9 and AMD EPYC 7C13, 7443P, 7662, 9274F, 9474F, 9654, and 9754 CPU models.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support on the core functionality of the dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure it provides to its customers. It provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" per Service Level Agreement (SLA).Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS) covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers such as CPU, RAM, and storage drives.

Consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios is also included. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), customer custom configurations, and installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support, called "Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers." This native technical support agreement is on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers

In addition to its Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS), all HostColors dedicated server hosting services are "Semi-Managed" by SLA.The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances to the customer's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. In addition, HC Support reinstalls the server operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers in troubleshooting any server-side issues related to OS, network, or software configuration.

HostColor recently announced the availability of Remote Desktop Hosting (RDP) services, also known as cloud desktops, and fully customizable RDP servers. RDPs are datacenter-hosted computers and servers that can be securely accessed with a single click from users' personal computers using any popular and free remote desktop application.

The most common use of RDPs is for business computers running a unified software environment and custom security and usability policies defined by the organizations that use them. Another common use case for remote desktops is for small business owners and independent professionals who want to use applications and work in a secure computing environment easily accessible from their authorized devices while traveling or working from multiple locations.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. The company operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide, with its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, providing cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, visit https://www.hostcolor.com/dedicatedhosting/.

Host Color LLC

