Clark joins Sonoco Board of Directors





HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today announced that Scott A. Clark has been elected to its Board of Directors. Clark is an independent member of the Sonoco board and will stand for election at the Company’s next scheduled Annual General Meeting.

Clark, 59, is a 28-year executive of Michelin where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Member of Michelin’s Group Executive Committee with responsibilities for the company’s largest global business segments and supervising their largest geographic markets. Previously, he was Chairman and President of Michelin North America along with a variety of operations and marketing leadership roles for the company in the U.S., France and Singapore. Before joining Michelin, Clark started his career as a consumer-packaged goods marketer overseeing a diverse group of snack, cereal and pet care brands for the former Ralston Purina and Ralcorp Holdings.

“We are extremely pleased to have Scott joining the Sonoco Board as he brings significant global management, operations and commercial consumer packaged goods leadership. With nearly a decade worth of experience living and leading large businesses in Europe he will provide us key insights into a region which is important for Sonoco’s growth,” said John Haley, Sonoco’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Clark received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and an MBA in marketing from Washington University’s John M. Olin School of Business. He currently resides in Greenville, S.C., and has previously served on the board of TBC Corporation, Michelin North America, the United States Tire Manufacturers Association and the European Tire and Rubber Manufacturers Association.

