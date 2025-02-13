SEMTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Semtech Corporation on Behalf of Semtech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Semtech Corporation (“Semtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SMTC) on behalf of Semtech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Semtech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 10, 2025, Semtech announced that net sales of its CopperEdge products were expected to fall below its prior floor estimate of $50 million in fiscal year 2026, citing changes in its server rack architecture due to poor feedback from a key customer. This news follows positive statements during its Q3 2024 earnings call in November, where management projected strong sales growth. On this news, the price of Semtech shares declined by $16.91 per share, or approximately 31%, from $54.51 per share on February 7, 2025, to close at $37.60 on February 10, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Semtech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

