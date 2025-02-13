ICON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ICON Public Limited Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ICON Public Limited Company (“ICON” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ICON securities between July 27, 2023 and October 23, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 11, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The ICON class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting ICON’s client base; (ii) ICON’s purported Functional Service Provision (“FSP”) and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield ICON from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (iii) the requests for proposals ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (iv) ICON’s customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (v) ICON’s two largest customers were diversifying their CRO providers away from ICON; (vi) as a result of the above, ICON’s reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON’s services; and (vii) consequently, ICON was tracking materially below the 2024 revenue and EPS guidance issued during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

On October 23, 2024, ICON reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2024, disclosing that ICON had generated quarterly revenues of just $2.03 billion, revealing a surprise “revenue shortfall” that significantly missed consensus estimates of $2.13 billion by more than $100 million. ICON further revealed that its quarterly net new business wins had declined sequentially to $2.3 billion during the quarter from $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and that ICON’s book-to-bill ratio fell sequentially to 1.15, down from 1.22 in the prior quarter. During the corresponding conference call, ICON CEO, defendant Stephen Cutler, revealed that two of ICON’s large pharmaceutical customers had materially curtailed upcoming FSP trial work due to ongoing cost containment measures, which he stated would continue to negatively impact ICON’s financial performance going forward. On this news, the price of ICON ordinary shares fell more than 20% over two trading sessions.

