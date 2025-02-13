Reishi Mushroom Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 5,059.4 million by 2027 at 8.1% CAGR, Says AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global reishi mushroom market size was valued at $3,097.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,059.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue reishi mushroom market opportunity of $1.88 billion from 2021 to 2027.Reishi mushrooms have an extremely high nutritional profile and have been thereby considered as mushroom of immortality. They have high applications as dietary supplements and are also gaining recognition as key plant-based ingredients in cosmetics & personal care products. These factors are among some crucial factors that drive the growth of the global reishi mushroom market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10352 Rise in application of reishi mushroom in healthcare products, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care products, as a result of growing health consciousness, are the key factors for reishi mushroom market trends.There has been a trend and substantial growth in developing natural drugs to prevent and treat several immunological diseases over the last decades. The fruiting bodies of reishi mushroom species have gained popularity as dietary supplements in China, Japan, North America, and other regions of the world. Furthermore, it has been used as a functional food to prevent and treat immunological diseases, owing to its bioactive constituents that are regarded to provide anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-oxidant, immunomodulatory, immunodeficiency, and anti-fungal properties. Moreover, the demand for reishi mushrooms as a key ingredient in several personal care products has also gained high traction. This is due to its excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening, and moisturizing properties. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward products manufactured using plant-based organic ingredients, instead of synthetically sourced. However, reishi mushrooms products are high priced, and this factor is expected to hinder the reishi mushroom market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reishi-mushroom-market/purchase-options By region, Asia-Pacific was the prominent market for reishi mushroom in 2019. Reishi mushroom and its products have experienced tremendous popularity and substantial consumption in the region for centuries. Furthermore, China has been the largest producer and consumer of reishi mushroom products. However, the North America region is expected to witness a significant CAGR. Consumers in this region have been more inclined toward health-conscious products which includes functional food & beverages due to of lifestyle changes. As Thus, the demand for plant-based food supplements is anticipated to gain high traction.The key players operating in the reishi mushroom industry include Alphay International, Inc. (China), Bio Botanica, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol Botanicals Limited (UK), Ron Teeguarden Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), DXN Holdings Bhd. (Malaysia), Shanghai Gubao Edible Mushroom Co., Ltd. (China), Xi'an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Fujian Xianzhilou Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts).Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10352 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

