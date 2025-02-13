Guide to Effective Sterilant Management Best Practices and Case Studies by Camfil USA Now Available

Camfil's latest guide explores how molecular air filtration tackles sterilant challenges in industries, enhancing worker safety, product quality, and sustainability.

Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controlling sterilants in industries like food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing is critical for maintaining a safe and efficient environment. Sterilants such as hydrogen peroxide vapor, peracetic acid, and ethylene oxide pose unique challenges, including health risks to workers, product contamination, equipment corrosion, and interference with sensitive processes. Camfil’s latest air quality guide explores the transformative role of molecular air filtration technology in optimizing sterilant control.



The Challenges of Sterilant Use in Manufacturing Processes

Sterilants are essential for disinfection across industries, but they come with challenges that can’t be ignored, ranging from health risks like respiratory issues and carcinogenic exposure to equipment corrosion and potential product contamination. Camfil’s article dives into the key challenges of sterilant use, including their impact on sensitive processes and worker safety, providing industry insights into addressing these issues effectively.



Molecular air filtration is a transformative technology that targets gaseous contaminants at the molecular level. Unlike traditional air filtration systems, molecular air filters offer specialized solutions to sterilant control challenges.



Uncovering the Power of Molecular Filtration

Using advanced adsorbent materials like activated carbon, these filters can effectively neutralize harmful gases and vapors. As a global leader in air filtration technology, Camfil offers advanced products like the CamCarb XG cylinder molecular filters, which effectively remove a wide range of gaseous contaminants. In the new guide, Camfil takes readers through two detailed case studies showcasing the real-world impact of the right molecular filtration solutions; the first, a large pharmaceutical company and the second a farm cooperative. Whether you're managing air quality in industrial settings or protecting critical environments, Camfil’s solutions are built to deliver exceptional performance.



Best Practices for Sterilant Control with Molecular Air Filtration

Camfil’s team of air quality experts explains the best practices for adopting molecular air filtration in your facility. Learn how to assess risks, choose the right filters, monitor air quality, and maintain systems effectively.



The Strategic Advantage of High-Efficiency Air Filtration

Advanced molecular air filtration offers more than regulatory compliance—it’s a strategic step toward operational excellence. It enhances worker safety by reducing harmful exposure, improves product quality by preventing contamination, and cuts costs through lower maintenance and extended equipment lifespan. By ensuring compliance with strict air quality standards, it helps avoid fines and penalties. Additionally, adopting advanced filtration positions your facility as a leader in sustainability and safety, attracting partners and clients who value high operational standards.



Read the full article on sterilant control with molecular filters here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions



Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



Attachment

Camfil's Guide to Effective Sterilant Management Best Practices and Case Studies Camfil's latest guide explores how molecular air filtration tackles sterilant challenges in industries, enhancing worker safety, product quality, and sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.