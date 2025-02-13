Latest ASHRAE and CSA Standards New Report by Camfil Canada Air Filtration

Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions unveils a new in-depth blog post detailing updated ASHRAE and CSA standards that help to improve air filtration practices in Canadian buildings.

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada Air Filtration Solutions is proud to announce the publication of a comprehensive blog post that explores the latest ASHRAE and CSA standards for air filtration. This timely update addresses the evolving needs of Canada’s HVAC industry, offering valuable insights into how these standards impact HVAC air filter selection, performance, and overall indoor air quality. The blog is specifically tailored for professionals involved in designing, installing, and maintaining air filtration systems, ensuring that stakeholders have access to the most current information to meet regulatory requirements and enhance building safety.



ASHRAE and CSA Standards Canada

As air quality remains a critical concern across Canada, Camfil’s detailed analysis breaks down complex standards into an actionable plan to improve IAQ. The blog emphasizes the importance of adapting to these updated guidelines, which promise to elevate HVAC filtration performance and support best practices in air filtration across a wide range of applications—from commercial and industrial facilities to healthcare environments. This resource educates and guides Canadian decision-makers in selecting the right HVAC air filter technologies to save energy, become more sustainable, and increase operational efficiency.

“Staying informed about updates from CSA and ASHRAE is crucial for maintaining high indoor air quality standards,” said Berni Baier from Camfil Canada Air Filtration Solutions. “Our blog offers a straightforward guide for implementing the latest ASHRAE and CSA standards into effective air filtration strategies, ultimately helping Canadian businesses and institutions protect the health of their occupants as well as to optimize their air filtration systems.”

For further details on how these new standards can influence your HVAC air filtration strategy, please read the full blog post: What Are the Latest ASHRAE and CSA Standards for Air Filtration?

About Camfil Canada Air Filtration Solutions



Camfil Canada Air Filtration Solutions



Camfil is a world leader in providing innovative air filtration solutions that protect people, processes, and products in various industries. With decades of expertise in delivering high-performance HVAC air filters and clean air technologies, Camfil Canada Air Filtration Solutions is dedicated to advancing indoor air quality nationwide through sustainable, effective, and reliable products and services.

Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161

Website: www.camfil.ca



Attachment

