Fighting fires – and air pollution

When you think of a fire truck, you might also think of the noise: horns, sirens, and a rumbling diesel engine. One of these sounds will soon be a little quieter in Redmond after the city added Washington’s first electric fire truck to its fleet.

Redmond unveiled the new truck in a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, February 1. Leaders from the city, state, and federal government gathered with firefighters, the Department of Ecology, and business partners to recognize the achievement.

“This milestone is not just about cutting a ribbon – it represents a forward-thinking step into a future where sustainability, innovation, and safety converge,” said Redmond mayor Angela Birney. “Today, we are celebrating not only the dedication and courage of our first responders, but also our commitment to the health of our community, our firefighters, and a cleaner, greener future.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Whitney said the department aims to have its new truck out on the street in the coming weeks. “We were very intentional about the design of this engine to make it similar to our diesel engines,” he explained. “The only special training will be the operation of the electric motor, which is pretty basic.”

Air quality benefits for the community and first responders

Bright red and fitted with all the usual equipment, Redmond’s new truck looks like any other diesel-powered fire engine. Only a blue lightning bolt and small “electric vehicle” label give it away from the outside. A subtle sign of the truck's power source. The truck – a Pierce Volterra – can operate fully on electricity, without emitting any diesel exhaust. And not only does it run cleaner, but the electric truck also runs quieter. “It’s quiet enough that we can talk and communicate over the engines,” Whitney said.

The new electric fire truck will keep around 20-tons of greenhouse gas out of the air each year – equal to the emissions from driving a gas-powered car around the world twice. The reduction will help move the city toward its goal of carbon neutrality from municipal operations by 2030.

Diesel exhaust is a dangerous air pollutant that causes or contributes to asthma, heart and lung diseases, and cancer. “The lack of diesel emissions will be incredible for the health and safety of our community and our first responders,” Whitney said.

Redmond is now among a handful of American cities that have invested in an electric fire truck. The country’s first arrived in Madison, Wisconsin in 2021, and departments in California, Arizona, Minnesota, and Colorado followed suit. Neighboring Bellevue will soon be added to that list. And even before the ribbon-cutting, Redmond had already ordered a second Volterra, which they expect to arrive in about 14 months.

Funding a cleaner future with enforcement action grants

Redmond received funding for its electric fire truck through a combination of grants including Ecology’s Volkswagen (VW) Settlement Grant Program. Created in 2018, this program funds a variety of projects that reduce air pollution in communities affected by harmful diesel exhaust. This could mean replacing diesel engines with lower emission options or purchasing charging infrastructure to support electric vehicles (EVs).

Across the state, these dollars have been busy. To date, the program has funded nearly 100 projects in communities from Orcas Island to Pullman. The VW Settlement Grant Program has provided grants for electric fire trucks, street sweepers and port equipment, and “level 2” electric vehicle chargers. Level 2 chargers typically provide about 15-20 miles of range in one hour of charging and are perfect for homes, businesses, and public spaces. They can be used with all electric cars.

Over the last two years, Ecology grants have funded charging stations at offices, residential buildings, shopping centers, and more. One recent project added four charging ports to a multifamily property in downtown Seattle. In Vancouver, a similar project installed ten chargers at an apartment complex. And in Spokane, the owner of three hotels around the city received funding for a dozen EV chargers, available for public use. One of Vancouver's new level 2 EV chargers.

Government properties were also awarded level 2 charging grants. On the Olympic Peninsula, the Department of Corrections (DOC) used grant funding to install four chargers at Clallam Bay Corrections Center. DOC Grants Administrator Julie Dames-Ryan said getting these chargers was a relief, given the facility's isolated location.

“That’s the one facility where we really needed charging access – not only for staff, but also for facility vehicles,” she said. DOC plans to purchase EVs for use at Clallam Bay, which is now more accessible for other state employees, as well as visitors from the public. “We have a lot of people who come to visit their family members, so being able to provide that service for them is very important,” Dames-Ryan added.

Another round of Ecology’s level 2 charging grants will open later this year. Visit our Volkswagen enforcement action grants website and sign up for our email distribution list to learn more about this program and upcoming grant opportunities!