Rutland Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2/12/2025 @ 1450 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Tabor, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Hoffman
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Tabor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/12/2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks found Jason Hoffman to be in contact with a person he was prohibited from having contact with per his court-issued Conditions of Release. Hoffman was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Troopers contacted the Rutland Superior Court who ordered Hoffman to be held on $200.00 bail. Hoffman is cited to appear in Rutland Superior Court on 2/13/2025 at 12:30 PM. Troopers were assisted by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Warden Service and the Mount Tabor Constable.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/13/2025 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
