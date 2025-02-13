Rutland Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4000929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 2/12/2025 @ 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Tabor, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jason Hoffman

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Tabor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/12/2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks found Jason Hoffman to be in contact with a person he was prohibited from having contact with per his court-issued Conditions of Release. Hoffman was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Troopers contacted the Rutland Superior Court who ordered Hoffman to be held on $200.00 bail. Hoffman is cited to appear in Rutland Superior Court on 2/13/2025 at 12:30 PM. Troopers were assisted by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Warden Service and the Mount Tabor Constable.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/13/2025 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached