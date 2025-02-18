BUUZ App for iOS Ushers in New Era for the Discovery and Sharing of Events in Los Angeles

BUUZ user homescreen BUUZ simple event search function Complete event details and ticket purchasing

Our mission is to revolutionize how people discover events and to make it easy for artists and venues to share them” — Tobias Schopf

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUUZ , a new AI-powered application from BUUZ Inc., is disrupting the event space by offering a new way for users to find, attend and share events in Los Angeles. Leveraging crowd-sourced data and AI, the app delivers a streamlined consumer experience while also providing a platform for venues, restaurants, bars, musicians, DJs, festivals and promoters to post. BUUZ boasts over 1,000 downloads and over 8,000 events featured on the app, with plans to surpass 20,000 downloads by Spring 2025.With over 3.8 million people in Los Angeles and thousands of events happening daily around the city, founder Tobias Schopf focused on launching the app initially in Los Angeles with plans to expand into most major US cities, as well as internationally. “When it comes to tackling the event space, LA is a mecca given the sheer volume of events and people who want to find them.” Schopf says. “The city wasn’t lacking in things to do, it just needed a simpler way for people to find the things they wanted to do, and I am thrilled that BUUZ is already giving event seekers and event promoters a better way to connect with each other.”Like a personal assistant, BUUZ learns what users like using self-identified as well as learned data, then makes highly tailored suggestions based on interests and preferences. Using a proprietary algorithm that intuitively matches users with only the most relevant events, BUUZ offers a uniquely fast and simplified search experience. In a recent study, one thousand users were asked to search for three events happening in Los Angeles, first using the top five event search and discovery platforms, then using BUUZ. The BUUZ app provided results in seconds while it took up to fifteen minutes to find the same results with the popular search platforms. BUUZ streamlines the entire user experience from searching for happy hours, local music, and favorite drink spots, to allowing users to secure tickets directly within the app.Features:Search events and venues by category, timeframe, venue type, or nameSave bars, restaurants, comedy clubs, cafes, museums, and attractions to favoritesReceive updated personalized home screen recommendationsGet tickets or make reservations with one clickView location-based suggestions in list or map viewSuggested new events and share with friendsEarn BUUZ coins to use toward exclusive event invitations and experiencesBUUZ’ proprietary platform enables recommendations not only based on location and preference, but on recency as well. Users can find events happening the same day, or in the future, offering unprecedented levels of accuracy in searching. “BUUZ is hands down the easiest app I’ve used to find something fun to do,” says Alex M., a Los Angeles resident. He continues, “I used to scroll through random websites forever. Now, BUUZ gives me a ton of events all in one app.”Venues and talent have free, unlimited access to promote their events using BUUZ’ professional events platform www.buuzevents.com . “BUUZ has completely changed the game for me,” says Brandon B., a local DJ. “I added my gig in minutes, and my show was packed with people who actually loved my genre. It’s like the app knew exactly who to invite.” Because users curate their own preferences, the self-identified data ensures recommendations are entirely customized and relevant while at the same time, event promoters gain access to a highly targeted audience. Users only see exact-fit recommendations, and event promoters connect directly with their ideal attendees.“Our mission is to revolutionize how people discover events and to make it easy for artists and venues to share them,” says Schopf. “With over a decade in tech and more than 20 years in the hospitality and beverage industry, I’ve discovered there is a huge gap in how creators and venues connect with their audiences – a gap that has long been filled with manual and disbursed tactics. BUUZ was designed to fill that gap with simplicity and ease, and the response has been incredible.” BUUZ app is available for free download on iOS with availability for Android coming soon.About BUUZ:Launched in September 2024, BUUZ is transforming the way people find venues and events, leveraging intelligent automation and audience-sourced data to create personalized recommendations. The premier app, created by Founder Tobias Schopf, is rooted in decades of tech and beverage industry expertise, setting the foundation for BUUZ to deliver unprecedented ease, speed, and sophistication in event search. Whether connecting communities, filling venues, or helping fans find their next unforgettable night out, BUUZ is the new event ecosystem for Los Angeles and beyond. Download the iOS app or post events at www.buuzevents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.